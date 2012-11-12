NAD is taking to the road with a series of demonstrations at selected stores around the UK.

The NAD Digital Road Show will enable hi-fi and home cinema enthusiasts to experience NAD's digital products first hand. Jack Fox, NAD's UK brand manager, will be on hand to demo the products.

Models on show will include the C390DD DAC amplifier, and the NAD Master Series M51 DAC – Best DAC £1200+ in the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards 2012 – playing through the M3 dual mono amplifier.

Visitors will also have the chance to preview the NAD Master Series digital suite, comprising the M2 direct digital amplifier, M52 digital music vault and M50 digital music player.

What's more, pop along to one of the stores listed below and you will automatically be entered into a free prize draw to win a NAD DAC 1 Wireless USB digital-to-analogue converter.

The twelve NAD roadshow times and places are as follows:

• Friday 16th November, 10.30am-5pm

Glasgow Audio, Glasgow G4 9AH tel: 0141 332 4707

• Saturday 17th November, 12pm-5pm

Home Cinema Centre, Edinburgh, EH3 8EA Tel: 0131 229 9350

• Friday 23rd November, 2pm-7pm

Chew and Osborne, Saffron Walden, CB10 1ES Tel: 01799 523 728

•Saturday 24th November, 11am-5pm

Divine Audio, Desborough, Northamp. NN14 2SW. Tel: 01536 762211

• Tuesday 27th November, 1pm-7pm

AV Distribution, Bacup, Lancashire, OL13 9RW Tel: 01706 878444

• Thursday 29th November, 3pm-8pm

Hi Fi Sound, Stockton-on-Tees, TS18 1BZ Tel: 0845 601 9390

• Friday 30th November, 11am-4 pm

Peter Tysons, Carlisle, Cumbria, CA3 8TX Tel: 01228 546756

• Saturday 1st December, 11am-4 pm

Vickers Hi-fi, York, YO30 4WT Tel: 01904 691600

• Saturday 19th January 2013, 11am-5pm

Audio Affair, Custard Factory, Birmingham, B9 4AA Tel: 0844 50 403 50

• Monday 21st January 2013, 12pm-5pm

Home Media, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 1ED Tel 01622 676703.

• Saturday 26th January 2013, 11am-5pm

Stone Audio, Poole, Dorset, BH16 6FE Tel: 01202 630066

• Monday 28th January 2013, 11am-5pm

Billy Vee Hi-fi, Lewisham, London, SE13 5PL Tel: 020 8318 5755

