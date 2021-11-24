Nab £500 off the Q Acoustics Q Active 200 streaming system in the Black Friday sales

If you've fired up your device, laptop or TV at any point in the past week, you'll know that the 2021 Black Friday deals are well and truly upon us – but this one is truly worthy of your time since it involves a massive 33.3 percent saving on the Q Acoustics Q Active 200 all-in-one streaming system.

This is a proposition that's barely one year old, and currently on offer at various retailers, including Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks for just £999 – a massive £500 off its £1499 RRP!

Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system £1499 £999 at Richer Sounds (save £500) Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system £1499 £999 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

Looking for a stylish set of active, wi-fi enabled speakers that support all popular music streaming services? They can also operate as a UPnP media player, plus the Control Hub offers an HDMI ARC input, an optical digital input, an analogue input and a subwoofer output – and you can plug a turntable into the Hub thanks to the built-in moving magnet phono stage. Note: stands sold separately and you're getting the Google Chromecast-supported connectivity hub (rather than the Amazon Alexa variant).

The Q Active 200 standmount speakers feature two 2.25in BMR drive units and a rear-firing 4.5in long throw subwoofer with a waveguide. There are six amplifiers squirrelled away inside the casework to power the the Q Active 200, resulting in a total power output of 280W.

Q Acoustics took the decision not to house the streaming architecture and connectivity inside the speakers, but instead in a separate connectivity hub – and a stylish solution it is. The Google Home box option (which is the system we reviewed) offers Google Assistant voice control, plus built-in Google Chromecast, and it's the one you're getting in this Black Friday deal (rather than the alternative Alexa variant).

For physical inputs, you get HDMI (ARC), optical and an analogue input that is switchable between line level and moving magnet. Essentially, that means everything from a CD player to a TV to a turntable can be connected to the hub and streamed to the speakers. Digital signals from the HDMI and optical inputs are all converted to 24-bit/96kHz, as are analogue signals through the 24-bit analogue to digital converter (ADC).

Rather than the hub streaming these converted signals to a master speaker that passes the other audio channel to the slave speaker, it sends the two channels of audio directly to the speakers over a 5GHz wireless connection, helping ensure accurate syncing between them.

The hub is also a streaming gateway to AirPlay 2 for iOS users, Spotify Connect for Spotify Premium and Family subscribers, and Bluetooth (4.1).

If you own a NAS drive with music, UPnP support is onboard for playing networked music files up to 32-bit/192kHz (although it subsequently gets down-sampled to 24-bit/96kHz for the transmission to the speakers).

In our 2021 review of the Q Acoustics Q Active 200, we noted the compact shape and beautiful finish of the speakers, the vast connectivity on offer and the wealth of speaker engineering for the money. Plus, there are dedicated stands (although you will have to buy those separately) should you want them. There were some issues sonically, but at this new low price, the Q Acoustics Q Active 200 is a solution that's well worth another look...

