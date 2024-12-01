Movie fans unite! These are the 5 best Panasonic OLED and Blu-ray deals I've spotted during Black Friday

Film fanatic looking for a great new OLED TV during Black Friday? Love the thrill and security of owning and playing your favourite films from a Blu-ray disc you own? Then you’re in luck as I’ve found five fantastic savings on Panasonic TVs and players.

Panasonic Z95A

First up is Panasonic's flagship OLED, the Z95A. For those that missed it, this is one of the most advanced OLED TV’s currently available coming with next-generation, What Hi-Fi? Award winning micro Lens Array (MLA) tech.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you the 55-inch and 65-inch have both had massive discounts at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision.

Reward members can currently buy the 65-inch Panasonic Z95A for £2599 at Sevenoaks (save £1100).

Below it the 55-inch Panasonic Z95A is selling at Sevenoaks for £1899 (save £1000).

Lowest price ever! Panasonic 65-inch Z95A: was £3,899 now £2,599 at Sevenoaks The Panasonic Z95A has a lot going for it. The display is incredibly bright, it provides a natural and authentic picture, and the advanced Dolby Atmos speaker system sounds much better than the vast majority of TVs. The Fire TV operating system is also super-simple to use and packed with streaming apps.

Five stars.

Panasonic 55-inch Z95A: was £2,999 now £1,899 at Sevenoaks The Panasonic Z95 is one of the best TV's we've tested featuring next generation, brightness boosting MLA tech. If you want a flagship OLED with balanced, authentic picture quality, it's a fantastic option, especially at this price.

If you’re not a member don’t worry. You just have to sign up for a free account on Sevenoaks' website to unlock the special price.

If you care about getting an authentic, as the director intended picture, this is the TV I recommend.

As one of the team that tested it, I can confirm as well as bringing class leading peak brightness levels to the table, the Z95A retains Panasonic's focus on authenticity. Which is why I stand by our Panasonic Z95A review’s conclusion:

“Panasonic’s second MLA OLED is one of its best, offering punchy peak brightness without sacrificing the brand’s 'as the director intended' authenticity.”

Panasonic MZ800

If the Z95A is a little too expensive or big , good news, there’s also a very solid discount on the Panasonic MZ800 doing the rounds. VIP members can currently buy the 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV for £629 at Richer Sounds. That’s a hefty £270 saving on its launch price.

The MZ800 was the second cheapest option in Panasonic’s 2023 line of OLED TVs. We haven’t reviewed it but we found a lot to like about its step up sibling, the Panasonic MZ1500, which we gave a perfect five-star rating too. For your money its specifications sheet is also solid, with it offering decent app support and a fast refresh rate for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners.

Panasonic MZ700

If the MZ800 is still too rich for your blood, or too big then you may want to consider the current deal running on the 42-inch Panasonic MZ700.

You can currently buy the 42-inch Panasonic MZ700 for £539.10 on Amazon, a massive 33 per cent discount on its standard £799 price.

Panasonic TX-42MZ700B: was £799 now £539 at Amazon The MZ700B is the cheapest option we've seen for an OLED from a known home cinema brand. If you want an OLED at the best price possible this is the one to get.

Sadly, like the MZ800 we haven’t reviewed the MZ700. The reason we’re including it in this list is that the price is the lowest we’ve seen on an OLED from a reputable brand during Black Friday thus far. The best price we’ve seen on the competing LG B4, targets the 55-inch model, which costs £899 at John Lewis, making it a much more expensive luxury.

So if you 100 per cent want an OLED, and are willing to roll the dice on a model we haven’t tested, the MZ700 is a good, and in some ways, your only option right now.

Panasonic DP-UP9000

Next up we have the first Blu-ray player deal on this list. Specifically the solid saving that lets you grab the Panasonic DP-UP9000 for £799 (save £200) at John Lewis using promo code PANASONICTV200.

Panasonic DP-UP9000: was £999 now £799 at John Lewis Use promo code PANASONICTV200 at checkout to get £200 knocked off the price of one of the best premium Blu-ray players we've tested and recommend to serious movie fans.

The DP-UP9000 remains one of the best Blu-ray players on the market, with our reviewers standing by their five-star rating. For the money you get a sleek, competent player that delivers an immensely detailed, sharp picture with excellent colour balance and solid, powerful sound. As we said in our Panasonic DP-UP9000 review:

“This is a focused, high-performance machine – and a home cinema powerhouse.If you own a surround system that can make the most of the Panasonic DP-UB9000’s many talents, you won’t be disappointed.”

If you’re looking for a partner to go with your new Z95A and 5.1 surround speaker package we’d strongly recommend the DP-UP9000 as a result.

Panasonic DP-UB820EBK

If you want a Blu-ray player, but don’t fancy spending oodles, then the Panasonic DP-UB820EBK is a fantastic choice, especially at its current price. You can buy the Panasonic DP-UB820EBK for £299 at John Lewis right now. That’s a rare £50 saving on its normal price.

Panasonic DP-UB820EBK: was £349 now £299 at John Lewis The DP-UB820EBK is the Blu-ray player we recommend to most people and a 2024 award winner. If you want a fantastic all round performer that won't break the bank, this is the one to get.

The DP-UB820EBK remains our recommended Blu-ray player for most people offering a vibrant, immersive HDR picture, excellent colour accuracy and weighty sound that’s a cut above anything else you’ll find at its price. Hence why it remains an award-winner despite its age and our testers holding to their conclusion:

“If you’ve bought into the 4K Blu-ray format and have a suitable home cinema set-up, you need a dedicated player that can deliver on multiple fronts. The Panasonic DP-UB820 is just that, supporting all major HDR formats, delivering a hugely immersive and impactful picture, backed up by a strong audio performance. At this price, it’s a great buy.”

