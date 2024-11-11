Move over LG C4, there’s another 77-inch OLED TV selling for its best price ever

Black Friday isn't meant to formally happen until the end of November, but prices of giant OLED TVs just keep on crashing around us, as evidenced by the latest stellar saving being offered on the 77-inch Philips OLED809.

The deal is live on Richer Sounds now and lets VIP members grab the giant 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £1999. That’s a giant £1250 saving on its regular £3249 price and the lowest we've ever seen it sell for. Not a member? Don't worry all you have to do to unlock the discount is sign up for a free membership at Richer Sounds on the website.

77-inch Philips OLED809 was £3249, now £1999 on Richer Sounds (save £1250) The Philips OLED809 is a fantastic OLED TV that offers punchy, blow your socks off picture quality and the immersion benefits of Philips’ Ambilight bias lighting tech. And at this price it’s well worth considering if you have the space to accommodate a 77-inch set!

We’d recommend jumping on the Philips deal ASAP if you want a giant set for a couple of reasons. First because, though we haven’t tested the 77-inch OLED809, we had an incredibly positive experience with the 65-inch model when we reviewed earlier this year.

During testing the 65-inch Philips OLED809 delivered a wonderfully punchy movie watching experience with incredibly high max brightness levels, dynamic HDR performance, and solid (by TV speaker standards) audio. Though on the latter, be warned, for the best results possible we’d still recommend investing in a soundbar. You can see some of the top options we’ve tested in our best soundbar buying guide.

Add to this its robust gaming features, which let it run current generation consoles and gaming PCs at full speed thanks to the panels high and variable refresh rate powers, and inclusion of Ambilight and it becomes an easy recommendation. Hence the OLED809's five-star rating and our conclusion:

“Though it retains Philips’ “blow your socks off” goal, once you tone down its out-of-the-box picture settings the TV gives great results, particularly during bright scenes. Here it delivers a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high max brightness, which leads to a truly immersive viewing experience.”

The second reason we recommend acting fast is because whenever we’ve seen a similarly impressive deal appear on a 77-inch OLED TV this month, stocks have all but evaporated. This was the case last week when the price of the 77-inch LG C4, very briefly, plummeted to £2000 on the LG official store – an impressive £1800 discount on its £3800 RRP. Here, the TV sold out within 24 hours of the deal going live.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the off chance the Philips set doesn’t tick all your boxes, make sure to check out our main best OLED TV deals and best TV deals guides, where our experts will detail all the top discounts they’ve spotted over this year’s Black Friday period.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we’ve reviewed

Our picks of the best soundbar deals