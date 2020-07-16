More Philips and Bowers & Wilkins OLED TVs (and smaller LCD TVs) are coming

Bowers & Wilkins and TP Vision, the company behind Philips, have extended their partnership to bring more unique TV offerings to the market.

Announced in 2018, the two companies' alliance has produced several high-end Philips OLED TVs that combine Philips' OLED and Ambilight picture technologies with the illustrious British speaker brand's premium audio solutions, including the excellent Philips 65OLED984 and OLED+934. Now, we can expect not only more big-screen OLED TVs with above-par speaker systems, but also LCD models at smaller screen sizes too.

New Philips OLED+ TV models are due to launch in the second half of 2020 (anytime now, then), with more affordable LCD models to follow. We first got wind of Philips and B&W's plans to trickle their collaboration further down the TV market in January, when they announced the 43-inch 9235 and 55-inch and 65-inch 9435 LCD TVs.

Like the OLED TVs, both of those LCD TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, so it's likely that forthcoming models will also boast that capability. The audio propositions will undoubtedly vary for each OLED and LCD model, ranging from the all-singing-all-dancing, 'Tweeter-on-Top' soundbar as found on the OLED+984, to the more humble pedestal soundbar solution as seen with the 9235.

We called the 65OLED984 OLED TV "exceptional... a fabulous TV conjoined to one of the best ‘soundbars’ we’ve heard", so needless to say we are very much looking forward to seeing many more joint efforts from the two brands.

