New from Meridian is the £4500 G65, which the company describes as the "definitive surround processor of the G Series".

It's designed to sit at the heart of a Meridian Digital Theatre system, and to drive Meridian DSP speakers as well as provide balanced analogue outputs for conventional systems.

When used in conjunction with the Meridian HD621 it allows connection of a diverse range of audio and video source compnents with unified control over time alignment, bass management and surround sound processing.

It builds on Meridian's flagship 800 Series, with entirely new circuitry developed specifically for the G65 and a card-based construction using seven-layer boards.

Other key tech highlghts include a bead-blasted metal and glass chassis, intelligent soft keys that change by function, DSP presets for Trifield, Cinema and Discrete, custom bass management and Meridian room correction.

Hand built in the UK, the Meridian G65 is available now in black or silver. If you buy it with the partnering HD621, the price is £6000.

By Andy Clough

