Following its deal with Leica, Master & Dynamic has produced a new pair of limited edition headphones in another high-end tie-in.

The New York-based firm has teamed up with luxury watch personalisation service Bamford Watch Department to make a limited edition version of its MW60 wireless over-ear headphones.

They feature black Saffiano leather with a Bamford aqua blue lambskin headband lining, and black lambskin earpads. Suffice to say, they look the business.

Apart from the new look, they're the same MW60s they've always been, packing Bluetooth wireless connectivity and a rechargeable battery good for a claimed 16 hours of playback.

Jonathan Levine, Master & Dynamic's founder and CEO, is a big fan of watches and often uses luxury timepieces as his inspiration when designing new headphones. It is said that Levine and George Bamford, head of Bamford Watch Department, bonded over their shared love of engineering excellence and innovation. As you do.

The limited edition MW60 headphones are available from Master & Dynamic's website, the Bamford Watch Department and select retail stores, priced at £500.

