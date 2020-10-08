Marantz unveils 8K AV7706 preamp to seriously level up your home cinema

We'll get straight to the point: Marantz has just announced a new 8K surround AV preamplifier, the AV7706.

The new premium separate features 11.2 channels of XLR and RCA pre-outs, and its makers say it's ready to become the "bedrock of any system demanding masterful fidelity".

Designed to perfectly partner amplification such as the Marantz MM8077, MM7055 and MM7025, the AV7706 is not only an AV processor, it also boasts Marantz’s proprietary HDAM circuitry in the preamp section, promising optimal channel separation, minimum crosstalk and enhanced signal-to-noise ratio.

The new Marantz AV7706 provides eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. One dedicated 8K input supports 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz pass-through, while all other inputs support up to 4K/60Hz and 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, 3D, BT 2020 pass-through and the latest HDCP 2.3 copy-protection standard. All the necessary AV acronyms, then.

For full sonic immersion and surround-sound, the AV7706 supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D.

Promising the highest fidelity and widest dynamic range (with lowest distortion), the AV7706 uses 32-bit AKM DACs on all channels, converting the digital signal coming from the two Sharc Griffin Lite DSPs to the analogue domain.

And it's a looker too: all of that sensitive audio processing is protected by a swish aluminium front panel with illuminated porthole display.

The price? The Marantz AV7706 will be available this month, priced £2199 (€2399).

