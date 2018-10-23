Make Some Noise for Sonos' Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition speaker

From December, you won’t have to Fight For Your Right to own a Beastie Boys-themed Sonos speaker.

An exclusive collaboration with the New York trio and graffiti artist Barry McGee will see the multi-room audio company launch a Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition speaker at the end of the year, with the proceeds going to charities on behalf of the Adam Yauch Foundation.

The design features a red ‘Beastie Boys’ graphic splashed across the Play:5’s monochromatic white grille. The lettering introduces ‘a new, linear typeface for the band’ that McGee says references ‘the intricate wordplay and evolutionary identity associated with an ever-changing artist’.

Remarking on the occasion, Sonos’ global head of music Brian Beck said that “the first song ever played out loud on a Sonos was ‘No Sleep till Brooklyn’”… in case you’ve ever wondered.

The Sonos Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition will debut during Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct tour that kicks off in New York City on 29th October, and will be on sale for $499 in December from Sonos’ website and worldwide retailers.

