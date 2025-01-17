Magico's luxury floorstanders tease "awe-inspiring power" at a bank-busting price

It's time for bank accounts everywhere to prepare themselves because high-end Californian audio brand Magico has another set of fund-busting floorstanders to tempt you into bankruptcy. The new Magico S5 stereo speakers slot between the S3 and S7 models of Magico's established S Series and retail at around £100,000 per pair, a relatively inexpensive sum when compared with the £450,000 / $375,000 you'd have to pay to get a set of the brand's ultra high-end M7 loudspeakers. We heard the M7 last year and were blown away by their outstanding bass clarity, so let's hope some of that prowess trickled down, or across, to the S5.

The Magico S5 take design inspiration and technology drawn from the company's flagship M Series, with a precisely-tuned cabinet designed to minimise vibrations and add as little unwanted colouration to the sound as possible. That cabinet used a new curved aluminium design for maximised stiffness and further damping, with an arched front baffle aiming for minimal sonic diffraction.

The S5 uses a three-way, four-driver design comprising a 28mm diamond-coated beryllium tweeter, a 15cm midrange driver and twin 25cm bass units. The S5's tweeter is also based on the unit found in the M Series and aims for the lowest distortion possible thanks to its neodymium motor. The midrange and bass units, meanwhile, use Magico's 'Nano-Tec' cone and titanium voice coils, with the former aiming to achieve unparalleled midrange clarity supported by the lower-end drivers' "awe-inspiring power and depth".

(Image credit: Magico)

The S5’s three-way crossover design also employs state-of-the-art components – including Magico's custom-made resistors and updated coils – in a bid to lower noise by reducing microphonic effects, resulting in a crossover the maker claims provides superior coherence from the speaker’s four drive units.

The new S5 are available in a choice of two finish types – ‘Softec’ and ‘High Gloss’ – with six curated colour options for each. The Softec finish range comprises black, grey, ash, cobalt blue, bronze and aubergine, whereas the roster of high gloss finishes consists of black, grey, white, blue, red and orange.

The new Magico S5 are now available to buy in the UK, and will cost around £90,000 per pair for the Softec finishes and £100,000 per pair for the High Gloss options (further prices pending).

