Made a New Year vinyl resolution? Grab £300 off this easy-to-use Technics turntable

If your New Year's resolution was finally to get properly into vinyl, you'll need a spectacular spinner to get those records sounding their best. There are dozens of superb turntables on the market, but record players don't tend to enjoy the most frequent, or indeed generous, discounts in comparison with the likes of wireless earbuds or Bluetooth speakers.

Hence you should take this Technics SL-1200GR2 deal very seriously. Originally £1799 when we tested it last year, the simple-to-use deck can be picked up for £1499 at Richer Sounds. They'll even throw in a free Pro-Ject Pick it 2M Silver Cartridge for your troubles. Nice!

Best Technics SL-1200GR2 turntable deal

Technics SL-1200GR2 was £1799 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

If you're looking to get into vinyl but don't want to begin at the bottom of the price ladder, the Technics SL-1200GR2 is a smart place to start. It's incredibly easy to use, beautifully built and extremely intuitive, with a clean, punchy sound that's never short of enjoyable. A fine place to kick off your vinyl journey if you have a bit of cash to spend.

Technics knows turntables. Their direct DJ-style decks are renowned across the globe, with the SL-1200G2 the latest, fourth-gen iteration of a model that's been around since the 1970s. That's serious pedigree, and it's a design that will be familiar to anyone with an interest in hi-fi or, perhaps more likely, a love of seeing vinyl spun live at gigs, festivals and events.

All of that expertise shows with the SL-1200G2. It's a very, very simple deck to use, with appealing looks and a rock-solid build quality that will last across the decades. The deck has an aluminium platter that's damped by heavy rubber applied to the underside, and a substantial two-layer chassis made out of die-cast aluminium and a bulk moulding compound material, all of which help to minimise vibrations and bring that beautifully sleek aesthetic to the composition.

A direct drive, manually operated deck with 33⅓, 45, and 78 speeds (changed electronically), the SL-1200G2 has all of the bases covered. There's no cartridge included as standard, but with this Richer deal you'll get a free Pro-Ject Pick it 2M Silver Cartridge thrown in, so there's no need to fret. Get it on a sturdy, flat surface and there shouldn't be any kinks or issues in setting up or playing the SL-1200GR2.

It's an entertaining deck to boot. The Technics is a smooth and stable performer that goes big on punch and power, granting breadth and boldness to larger orchestral numbers and giving a genuine sense of scale to recordings. As our review attests: "the Technics turntable spins through each record with admirable competence and a presentation that’s wonderfully easy to listen to".

It's a decent chunk of money to pay for a turntable, but £300 off and a free cartridge are well worth investigating. Check out Richer Sounds if you're willing to give the Technics a whirl.

