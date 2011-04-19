LG is claiming that the 2012 London Olympics will provide a big boost to sales of 3D TVs, with 37% of respondents to its latest survey saying the Olympics will encourage them to buy a 3D telly.

Another 25% said Euro 2012 would also prompt them to consider buying a 3D set.

The survey of 2000 people, conducted by LG, also showed that more than half of repsondents said that their next TV would be 3D capable.

Of course, as 3D becomes more ubiquitous, it may automatically become a standard feature of an increasing number of new sets anyway.

As for 3D films, 65% of those polled think that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 will be the most successful 3D film at the cinema this year.

LG is showcasing its new Cinema 3D TV range in its Life's Good Lounge Tour, starting this Friday, April 22nd and visiting shopping centre locations across the UK between then and June 26th. It ran a similar event last year.

