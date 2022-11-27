Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: the biggest discounts on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, QLEDs and LCDs

Refresh

Best 65-inch Samsung S95B QD-OLED deal is £1499 at Richer Sounds Samsung's S95B QD-OLED is hugely popular and has been admirably heavily discounted since launch. In fact, its price has been fluctuating so wildly that it's been extremely hard to keep up. The 55-inch model, while not currently at its very cheapest (which was £1059 a few days ago), is still a great deal at £1099 at Amazon. The 65-inch model, though, is currently the most affordable it's ever been at just £1499 at Richer Sounds. This is a TV that launched at £3399 so is now available for better than half price. Samsung QE55S95B 2022 QD-OLED TV £2399 £1099 at Amazon (save £1300)

You'd have thought that the first QD-OLED TV (which combines Quantum Dot and OLED technologies) would be obscenely expensive, but Samsung is already offering huge discounts on the S95B. This is one of the best TV deals you're ever going to find. Samsung QE65S95B 2022 QD-OLED TV £3399 £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1900)

The 65-inch version of Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is even more heavily discounted than its 55-inch sibling. This is an astonishingly low price for such an excellent, envelope-pushing television.

Genuinely excellent cheap TVs now available from just £249 at Currys While prices haven't dropped further (and probably won't, I don't think), two of my favourite super-cheap TV deals from Black Friday are both still live. The first is the 43-inch Hisense A6GTUK, which is currently just £269 at Amazon. We gave this TV four stars when we reviewed it at £329. Amazon says it only has two of these left in stock, so pounce now if you want one. If you've got a bit more space, the 50-inch TCL RP620K is the TV I'd buy. We gave the 55-inch version of this Roku-powered TV model got the full five stars when we reviewed it, and while it's now out of stock in that specific size, the 50-inch version is available for just £249 at Currys. Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 £269 at Amazon

The 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. Yes, there are weaknesses – unhelpful presets and slightly desaturated colours, for example – but it also offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price. TCL 50RP620K 50-inch Roku TV £399 £249 at Currys (save £150)

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount.

77-inch LG C2 down to lowest-ever £2549 at Sevenoaks Here's a deal that's close to my heart. I really want a really big OLED, so I'm always keeping an eye on 77-inch and 83-inch OLED TV models. Predictably, LG's models tend to be the most heavily discounted, and in terms of inches-per-pound, a 77 incher is the way to go as 83-inch OLEDs are newer and less economical to produce, so therefore also less economical to buy. It's also sensible to go for an LG C2 over a G2. The G2 is undeniably better, particularly in terms of brightness, but the C2 is much more affordable and almost as good, so is much better value for money overall. All of which brings me to this deal. The 77-inch LG C2 has just dropped a further £200, taking it down to £2549. It launched at £3699, so this is an overall discount of £1150. That's a flipping massive discount on a flipping massive TV. LG OLED77C2 2022 OLED TV £3699 £2549 at Sevenoaks (save £1150)

If you want the best performance-per-pound LG OLED of 2022 in a truly cinematic size, this 77-inch version of the C2 is what you're after. It's got all of the top-notch features of the smaller models but with an extra dose of epicness. Use code GDSAVE200 to get this deal.

Sony A95K QD-OLEDs finally discounted. Sony XR-55A95K 2022 QD-OLED TV £2699 £2095 at Box (save £604) Sony XR-65A95K 2022 OLED TV: £3499 £2795 at Appliances Direct (save £704) I told you I'd bring you news of Sony A95K deals, and here we are: the 55-inch version is now down to £2095, while the 65-inch model is down to £2795. The A95K is a new type of TV that combines Quantum Dots with OLEDs to create a brighter, more vibrant alternative to the standard OLED TVs already offered by the likes of LG. It is, to cut a long story short, the best TV we've tested all year, but it's priced accordingly. Thankfully, it is at least slightly less expensive now than it was. Sony XR-55A95K 2022 QD-OLED TV £2699 £2095 at Box (save £604)

Unlike Samsung's S95B, Sony's new QD-OLED TV is priced as you'd expect a premium, next-gen television to be. It's an undeniably expensive proposition, even with this discount, but if money's no object, this is the best TV you can currently buy. Sony XR-65A95K 2022 OLED TV: £3499 £2795 at Appliances Direct

QD-OLED is a brand new TV technology that combines the Quantum Dots of QLED with the self-emissive pixels of OLED to excellent effect. Only Sony and Samsung have so far launched QD-OLED TVs, and this A95K is arguably the best TV of the year. It's expensive, but less so with this deal.