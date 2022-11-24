Live
Black Friday TV deals live blog: the biggest discounts on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, QLEDs and LCDs
Get the best TVs at the best prices this Black Friday
While Black Friday is officially tomorrow, the TV deals are well underway already and there are some genuinely incredible discounts to be had on some genuinely top models, including five-star-rated sets and even What Hi-Fi? Awards winners.
Keeping on top of the latest and lowest prices is a full-time job, though, as they're changing constantly. Lucky for you, that's our full-time job, and we're updating this page with all of best TV deals as they come in.
So far, we've seen absolutely cracking deals on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, as well as some much more budget-friendly options, most notably a very cheap, 55-inch Roku TV from TCL.
You'll find those deals and more below, and we'll be adding new deals as they appear right through Black Friday and over the weekend to Cyber Monday.
Best Black Friday UK TV Deals Live Right Now
- 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV
£1399£749 at Sevenoaks (save £650)
- 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV
£1399£849 at Sevenoaks (save £550)
- 55-inch Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV
£2399£1115 at Amazon (save £1284)
- 55-inch Sony A80J OLED TV
£1899£899 at PRC Direct (use code 22BLACK100)
- 55-inch TCL Roku TV
£449£279 at Currys (save £170)
- 65-inch Samsung S95B QD-OLED
£3399£1549 at John Lewis (save £1850)
Best Black Friday US TV Deals Live Right Now
- Hisense 43A4H:
$240$198 at Amazon (save $42) (opens in new tab)
- TCL 43S435:
$449$229 at BestBuy (save $220)
- LG OLED48C1:
$1297$899 at Amazon (save $398)
- 50-inch Samsung The Frame:
$1300$950 at Samsung (save $350) (opens in new tab)
- Toshiba M550:
$1000$430 at BestBuy (save $570)
- Samsung QN70Q60AAVXZA:
$1349$1049 at Amazon (save $300)
55-inch TCL RP620K Roku TV
£449 £279 at Currys (save £170)
If you're looking for a really good but really cheap TV this Black Friday, this deal is for you. The TCL RP620K is so much better than it should be for its price, which was £449 when we awarded it the full five stars in our review. Now it's down to an incredibly low £279 (opens in new tab).
That's £279 for a 55-inch TV of genuine quality. And one that's got the full Roku smart platform built-in, ensuring that you get access to every major (as well as plenty of minor) streaming service. This might just be the biggest bargain in TVs this year.
TCL 55RP620K 55-inch Roku TV
£449 £279 at Currys (save £170) (opens in new tab)
Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount.
55-inch Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV
£2399 £1115 at Amazon (save £1284)
The S95B is one of the first wave of QD-OLED TVs, which are designed to combine the pixel-level contrast, black depth and near-perfect viewing angles of OLED with the greater vibrancy and punch of Quantum Dots. The 65-inch version is an awesome TV, as our five-star review attests, and we expect this 55-inch version to be just as good. Incredibly, despite it featuring brand new TV technology, it's already been massively discounted from its launch price of £2399 to just £1115 (opens in new tab).
It is worth noting that this isn't quite the very cheapest that the S95B has been. A few days ago Amazon had it down to £1059. Could it go that low again? It's certainly possible but it's far from guaranteed, and there's no denying that £1115 is already an incredibly low price for the TV.
The 65-inch model has been similarly discounted, as you'll see below.
Samsung QE55S95B 2022 QD-OLED TV
£2399 £1115 at Amazon (save £1284) (opens in new tab)
You'd have thought that the first QD-OLED TV (which combines Quantum Dot and OLED technologies) would be obscenely expensive, but Samsung is already offering huge discounts on the S95B.
Samsung QE65S95B 2022 QD-OLED TV
£3399 £1549 at John Lewis (save £1850) (opens in new tab)
The 65-inch version of Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is even more heavily discounted than its 55-inch sibling. This is an astonishingly low price for such an excellent, envelope-pushing television.
Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV
£1899 £899 at PRC Direct (save £1000)
This might just be the best TV deal of the year. The Sony XR-55A80J launched in 2021 at a price of £1899 and got a five-star review from us when it was priced at £1699. Just a couple of weeks ago Sony decided to make the last few sets available for £999, which seemed extraordinarily low at the time, but now PRC Direct has knocked off another £100. So yes, that means you can currently buy an Award-winning 55-inch Sony OLED TV for just £899 (opens in new tab). That makes it better than half-price, and genuinely one of the best TV deals in recent memory.
Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV
£1899 £899 at PRC Direct (save £1000) (opens in new tab)
This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this excellent deal by using code 22BLACK100 at checkout. You can read our full review here (opens in new tab).
LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV
£1399 £749 at Sevenoaks (save £650) (opens in new tab)
LG's C-series OLEDs are always among the most popular TVs during Black Friday (and all year for that matter!), and this year it's no different. Thankfully, retailers are obliging by massively discounting the latest C2 models. The very cheapest is the new 42-inch model and, thanks to a £50 voucher code (GDSAVE50), Sevenoaks has it at the lowest price: £749 (opens in new tab).
That's an incredible deal on what is the best TV of its size that we've ever tested. It's so good, we gave it five-stars in our review and two Awards – one for Best 40-43 inch TV and one for Best Gaming TV.
If you're after a slightly bigger model, Sevenoaks also has the lowest price currently on the 48-inch model which, at £849 (opens in new tab), is just £100 more expensive for the extra six inches of display real estate.
LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV
£1399 £749 at Sevenoaks (save £650) (opens in new tab)
LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for five minutes but has already had a big discount. It's slightly less bright than the 55-inch-plus C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV with all of the next-gen specs. Getting this amazing deal involves entering code GDSAVE50 at checkout.
LG OLED48C2 2022 OLED TV
£1399 £849 at Sevenoaks (save £550) (opens in new tab)
If you want a cutting-edge 48-inch TV, the OLED48C2 is for you. This is the very latest LG OLED TV with all of the company's best tech and every gaming feature covered. This deal is genuinely incredible – use code GDSAVE50 at checkout to claim it.
