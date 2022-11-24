Black Friday TV deals live blog: the biggest discounts on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, QLEDs and LCDs

While Black Friday is officially tomorrow, the TV deals are well underway already and there are some genuinely incredible discounts to be had on some genuinely top models, including five-star-rated sets and even What Hi-Fi? Awards winners.

Keeping on top of the latest and lowest prices is a full-time job, though, as they're changing constantly. Lucky for you, that's our full-time job, and we're updating this page with all of best TV deals as they come in.

So far, we've seen absolutely cracking deals on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, as well as some much more budget-friendly options, most notably a very cheap, 55-inch Roku TV from TCL.

You'll find those deals and more below, and we'll be adding new deals as they appear right through Black Friday and over the weekend to Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday UK TV Deals Live Right Now