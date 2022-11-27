Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals live blog: AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

True wireless earbuds are perhaps this year's hottest tech product, so it's perhaps no surprise that there are plenty of Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals around to help you jump on the trend.

Whether you're upgrading an existing pair of earbuds, looking to buy your first pair or maybe treating someone to a gift, there is something for everyone, from cheap earbuds for under £50/$50 (or even less), to high-end wireless earbuds from big brands such as Bose, Sony and of course Apple with its ubiquitous AirPods.

The more you spend, the better sound quality you can expect, alongside better battery life and feature such as noise-cancelling. It's fair to say premium pairs of wireless earbuds are likely to be built better and last longer too – but there are always exceptions. And if you just want a cheap pair for the gym, then you can definitely find something too.

Let us guide you through the best true wireless earbuds deals around as Black Friday turns into Cyber Monday. Looking for something other than earbuds? Check out our main page for all the best Cyber Monday deals across everything tech, from TVs to soundbars, speakers and turntables.

Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals (UK)