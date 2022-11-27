Live
Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals live blog: AirPods, Bose, Sony and more
There is still time to save on some of the best earbuds around thanks to these Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals
True wireless earbuds are perhaps this year's hottest tech product, so it's perhaps no surprise that there are plenty of Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals around to help you jump on the trend.
Whether you're upgrading an existing pair of earbuds, looking to buy your first pair or maybe treating someone to a gift, there is something for everyone, from cheap earbuds for under £50/$50 (or even less), to high-end wireless earbuds from big brands such as Bose, Sony and of course Apple with its ubiquitous AirPods.
The more you spend, the better sound quality you can expect, alongside better battery life and feature such as noise-cancelling. It's fair to say premium pairs of wireless earbuds are likely to be built better and last longer too – but there are always exceptions. And if you just want a cheap pair for the gym, then you can definitely find something too.
Let us guide you through the best true wireless earbuds deals around as Black Friday turns into Cyber Monday. Looking for something other than earbuds? Check out our main page for all the best Cyber Monday deals across everything tech, from TVs to soundbars, speakers and turntables.
Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals (UK)
- AirPods 2
£159now £115 at John Lewis (save £44)
- AirPods Pro 2
£249now £229 at Amazon (save £20)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
£250now £134 at Amazon (save £116)
- Cambridge Melomania 1+
£120now £49.95 at Amazon (save £40)
- Earfun Air
£60now £31 at Amazon (save £29)
- Jabra Elite 3
£80now £47 at Amazon (save £33)
- JLab Go Air Pop
£20now £18 at Argos (save £2)
- Panasonic RZ-S500W
£169now £85 at Amazon (save £84)
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds
£90now £49 at Amazon (save £41)
- Sony WF-1000XM3
£230now £76 at Amazon (save £174)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds
£250now £159 at Amazon (save £91)
- Technics EAH-AZ40
£130now £97 at Amazon (save £33)
Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals (US)
- Apple AirPods 2
$159now $89 at Amazon (save $60)
- AirPods Pro:
was $250now $159 at Walmart
- Beats Studio Buds
$150now $99.95 at Walmart (save $50)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
$279now $199 at Amazon (save $80)
- Panasonic RZ-S500W
$180now $110 at Amazon (save $70)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was
$280now $178 at Amazon
- Sony WF-C500
$100now $68 at Amazon (save $32)
- Sony WH-CH710N
$180now $168 at Best Buy (save $112)
- Soundcore Anker Life Note E
$50now $25 at Best Buy (save $25)
- Technics EAH-AZ70W
$249now $144 at Amazon (save $105)
Earfun Air
was £60 now £32 at Amazon (save £28)
Sony WF-C500
was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41)
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get good performance. Both these pairs of wireless earbuds are five-star rated and both have been What Hi-Fi? award-winners. And now you can save almost 50% off the original prices as we head into Cyber Monday.
The Earfun Air earbuds were the first true wireless earbuds we awarded five stars. They're a comfortable, nicely built set of earphones that also boast excellent battery life, wireless charging support, and good audio performance.
Sony knows a thing or two about headphones, and the Sony WF-C500 offer a step-up in performance. They're light in your ears, offer an exciting sound, and come complete with a neat control app. No wonder they were 2022 award-winners.
UK: Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds
was £250 now £159 at Amazon (save £91)
US: Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds
was $280 now $178 at Amazon (save $102)
Want the best-in-class true wireless earbuds? Look no further than the Sony XM4.
The WF-1000XM4 succeeded the WF-1000XM3, and they are an improvement in every way, with better noise-cancelling, added water resistance, and superior sound quality. They even throw some new features into the mix.
There's wireless charging, which is a step up from their predecessors, while their battery life is boosted to a maximum of 24 hours (using the buds and the case).
The fit has been tweaked to make them, in our testing, more comfortable and more secure, and they're also now splash-proof, so you can lounge by the pool without worrying that you'll do them damage.
Want to get technical? It's a new processor that delivers improved noise cancellation while also improving sound quality. Bass is punchier and more solid than before and music is presented with more rhythm. For a pair of tiny buds, they really do deliver above and beyond what you might expect.
We not only gave the Sony XM4 buds a five-star review, they also won in their category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards. So what are you waiting for?!
