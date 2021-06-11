LG's flagship OLED TVs now come with a five-year warranty

(Image credit: Future / Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios)

LG's premium OLED TVs now come with a five-year warranty, so any defects within that time period will be fixed free of charge.

It applies to the LG OLED G1 (above), which comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes, and the OLED Z1 8K set, which comes in 77- and 88-inch sizes.

The warranty starts from the date you buy the TV. It covers parts and labour for the first year after purchase, and a free panel service for the five-year period.

The 65-inch version of the G1 bowled us over, earning five stars in our review. It boasts a beautiful, punchy, sharp picture with tons of detail and a better remote control. About the only downside we could find was the lack of feet or stand in the box, and the slightly underwhelming audio performance. But that can always be righted by adding a soundbar or surround sound system.

It's interesting that the C1 OLED, which sits just below the G1 in LG's 2021 OLED range, doesn't get the same warranty. Could this be another way in which LG is attempting to encourage purchasers to step up to the next model?

We haven't tested the Z1. But considering it's an 8K monster, it's sure to deliver tons of fun.

Th G1 range starts at £2000, while the Z1 will set you back a cool £20,000 for the 77 incher, and £30,000 for the 88-inch model. For that money, we'd certainly want any problems fixed by our own personal batman.

