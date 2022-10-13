LG's 42-inch and 48-inch C2 OLED TVs are even cheaper post Prime Day sale

Prime Day might be over, but the discounts keep on coming. We've just spotted that a couple of LG C2 OLED TVs (opens in new tab) have sunk to their lowest ever prices at Amazon...

Hurry, and you can grab an extra £78 off the 48-inch C2 (was £1077 during Prime Day, now £999 (opens in new tab)), and £30 extra off the Award-winning 42-inch C2 (was £929 during Prime Day, now £899 (opens in new tab)). As you can see, they've dropped even further compared to the prices we saw during the recent Prime Day sale!

There are only a few of both left in stock, but we think they won't last long, especially at these prices. You might want to move quickly...

Best LG C2 OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 42-inch OLED TV £929 £899 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has just picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award. It's slightly less bright than the bigger C2 models but is packed with next-gen features and a huge hit with gamers who want a desktop-friendly TV.

(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV £1077 £999 at Amazon (save £78) (opens in new tab)

Stock is very limited but if you're quick, you can back this five-star 2022 LG OLED at Amazon's lowest ever price. LG's latest tech at a heavily discounted price? Count us in.

In terms of picture quality, the C2's 'Evo' panel delivers a crisp, bright image with gorgeous contrast and superlative detail even in dark scenes. And with unbeatable gaming specs – including 120Hz and VRR support – the C2 is a great option for those with a PS5 or Xbox Series X console.

The sound of the LG C2 is decent, too, by TV speaker standards. It sounds smooth and spacious, which lends itself well to a cinematic feel, although we'd always recommend pairing a TV with a decent soundbar.

Having put the C2 through its paces, it certainly justifies its position near the top of LG’s 2022 OLED range (not to mention its recent What Hi-Fi TV Awards for 'Best 40-43in TV', 'Best 65in TV', 'Best 75-77in TV' and 'Best gaming TV'. Its sound is a solid improvement over LG’s 2021 C1, while the extra brightness it achieves delivers a sparkling 4K HDR picture.

All in all, the C2 is stunning all-rounder. Now cheaper than ever before at Amazon – £999 (opens in new tab) (48-inch) and £899 ( (opens in new tab)42-inch) – this accomplished OLED is arguably the best-value TV around.

