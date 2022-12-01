LG's 27-inch OLED monitor will cost more than its 42-inch C2 TV

LG's first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor will cost more than the company's 42-inch C2 OLED TV. The monitor in question is the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE, which will cost $1000 (about £820, AU$1500) when it launches in the US on 28th December.

That's pricier than the 42-inch C2's current price of $999 (though it launched at £999 / $1150 / 2376). But it's cheaper than Dell's $1300 QD-OLED monitor, though Dell's is bigger, at 34 inches.

If you think LG's is a bit pricey, fear not. There will be deals. And one of them will come from LG itself. According to FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab), the South Korean firm will unveil a pre-order offer on 12th December which will bring down the monitor's price. Though by how much is anyone's guess.

LG has also priced up its 45-inch OLED monitor, the 45GR95QE. This will set you back $1700 (about £1400, AU$2500), and will also launch in the US on 28th December. Again, a pre-order deal will be unveiled on 12th December.

Both boast 240Hz OLED panels with a resolution of 1440p. But the 45-inch monitor is an ultrawide model, whereas the 27-inch display has a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

LG Display is working on 32-inch OLED panels too, so we could see that size work its way into LG's gaming monitor portfolio. Or maybe LG would make a titchy OLED TV? It already pioneered the 48- and 42-inch sizes, after all...

