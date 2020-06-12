LG OLED55BX6LA could well be 2020's cheapest OLED TV

LG's entry-level 55-inch OLED TV could be the cheapest of its kind in 2020, if prices showing at several UK retailers are anything to go by.

The LG OLED55BX6 is listed as £1299 at a handful of retailers, with product listings suggesting that stock is due at the end of this month. That price seems likely considering the TV is already on sale in the US for $1600. The 65-inch version, the OLED65BX6, is listed at £1999 in the UK and $2299 in the US.

With the entry-level 55-inch Panasonic TX-55HZ980 and Sony KD-55A8 OLEDs both priced at £1700, and the Philips 55OLED805 confirmed at £1500, LG looks set to offer the most affordable 2020 OLED TV from the big TV players. It's in the best position too, of course, as the maker of the industry's OLED panels.

The BX range's apparent pricing actually puts it more in the firing line of Samsung's entry-level Q60T and Q70T QLED TVs, which are priced £1199 and £1299 respectively for the 55-inch sizes.

This year sees the first 48-inch OLED TVs arrive in the market, but due to the infancy of their OLED panel production line, they will actually be more expensive than the cheapest 55-inch sizes. The LG OLED48CX5LC costs £1500, while the Sony KD-48A9BU is priced at £1699.

The LG BX models sit below the company's CX, GX and WX 4K OLED ranges for 2020, powered by last year's Alpha 7 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor as opposed to the new Alpha 9 chip found in the other, pricier models. Last year we picked out the C9 range as the best-value LG OLED proposition for its superior picture performance for only a little extra money, so it will be interesting to see whether this pattern continues for the 2020 TVs.

We have already had LG's 65-inch GX OLED (OLED65GX) in our test rooms, and we concluded that it was a "beautiful TV" that "represents a strong start for LG’s 2020 OLED TVs" and sets "a mighty benchmark for its rivals".

MORE:

Best TVs 2020

The best 4K OLED TV deals

LG 2020 TV line-up: everything you need to know

Panasonic 2020 TV line-up: everything you need to know

Sony 2020 TV line-up: everything you need to know

Samsung 2020 TV line-up: everything you need to know

Philips 2020 TV line-up: everything you need to know