For the first time in nearly four years, Last.fm users will be able to stream songs on demand after the music recommendation website announced details of a new collaboration with Spotify.

The new partnership means that you can now access Spotify's 20 million song-strong catalogue through your own Last.fm profile page – or, alternatively, its artist and album pages.

MORE: Spotify launches integrated app for Last.fm

Last.fm says "if Spotify has it, you can play it and control it" using the dedicated Spotify playbar at the bottom of the screen. You will need a Spotify (free or premium) account, however.

Once your Last.fm and Spotify accounts have been synced, you can stream songs from Spotify by pressing the play button – this will load the tracks on a Last.fm page as a Spotify playlist.

The music recommendation website says this "brings a depth... like never before and gives you a much richer listening experience" by being able to access more than 20 million songs.

Not only that, but you can also rediscover your scrobbling history – the tracks that you love, past charts or maybe even those guilty pleasures that you thought you had forgotten.

What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision will be casting its eye over the leading music streaming services currently available in our April 2014 issue – keep your eyes peeled next month!

MORE: Awards 2013 – Best music streamers

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+