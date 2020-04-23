Last day to save on Sonos One, One SL, Sonos Beam and more in the Sonos sale

If now seems like an ideal time to sort out your wireless music setup or home entertainment system, well done. We wholeheartedly agree. And, since we're browsing, how about something offering wireless multi-room capabilities that's also disounted? Here, Sonos is just the ticket. It's still one of the best wireless audio options on the market – and right now, the Sonos sale is on.

If you're thinking about a great deal on a new Sonos speaker, soundbar or multi-room combination though, you'll have to act fast. Sonos has some great discounts on its five-star products right now, but the Sonos sale ends today.

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £159 at Sonos

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value, thanks to the Sonos sale. Hurry though, today is your last chance to get one.View Deal

Sonos One SL wireless speaker £179 £139 at Sonos

Essentially, the One SL is the Sonos One without the voice smarts baked in. It sounds just as good as its smart sibling and, if you already have a 2nd gen. Sonos One at home, you can create a stereo pair between them and nab a bargain in the process. Smart! View Deal

If you're looking for a bundle deal of two or more products in the Sonos range, Sonos' sale also includes an indoor-outdoor set (comprising a Sonos Move and Sonos One) for just £558 – a £40 saving – or even a 5.1 surround set (comprising a Sonos Beam, Sonos Sub and two Sonos One SLs) for just £1336 – a stonking saving of £120.

We really can't stress this enough though: time is of the essence.

Let's face it, we need music and home entertainment more than ever right now, and almost all of the products we just listed are five star performers. One item (namely the Sonos Beam, also on sale) even scooped up the gong in our most recent What Hi-Fi? Awards.

If you're looking for a new, affordable way to bring good-quality music to your ears, have a little gander at the Sonos sale tonight.

