Last chance! Save £90 on Sony WH-910N wireless headphones

Just when we thought Prime Day was winding down, Amazon drops one of the best Prime Day headphones deals of 2020.

If you're quick, you might just be able to grab £90 off the Sony WH-H910N noise-cancelling headphones.

Sony's wireless wonders were £250 – they're now just £159. That's a tempting discount and makes them a bit of bargain in our book.

Sony WH-H910N wireless ANC £250 £159 at Amazon

Offering Bluetooth playback, active noise cancelling, up to 35 hours of battery life and a quick-charge function, these Sonys aren't short of features. The sound is decent, too, especially with that £91 discount.View Deal

Sony has a superb track record when it comes to wireless noise-cancelling headphones. These manage to combine Bluetooth, noise-cancelling and decent sound quality in a very affordable package.

The 35-hour battery life should be plenty for travelling or a weekly commute, and the quick-charge features gives you an hour of power from a 10-minute charge. There's a built-in mic for hands-free calling, plus compatibility with virtual assistants (Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant).

They're available in five fetching colours – all of which are discounted to £159 for Prime Day. For the money, you'll struggle to find better wireless noise-cancelers.

