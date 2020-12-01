Last chance! Save up to 40% with these Amazon Fire HD tablet deals

Amazon's seasonal sale is the gift that keeps on giving – cheap tablet deals, that is. If you're quick, there's still 40% off the five-star Fire HD 10 32GB tablet ( £150 £89.99).

Not bad for a 10-inch tablet with a 12 hour battery life, Alexa voice controls and streaming apps galore. Want more storage? There's also a whopping 33% off the Fire HD 10 64GB ( £179.99 £119.99).

If you're on a tighter budget, we'd suggest the Fire HD 8 64GB. It has a slightly smaller 8-inch display, but it's currently even cheaper than its 10-inch sibling – only £54.99 (39% off). That makes it Amazon's best-value tablet from where we're standing.

Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but £55 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Half price while stocks last. View Deal

If rock-bottom prices are your thing, you can also pick up the Fire 7 16GB tablet for only £50 £34.99 – 30% off the RRP. That's less than the cost of a Christmas tree!

Spec is fairly basic compared to its pricier HD siblings but you do get a 7 hour battery life.

All three Fire tablets are an affordable way to stream video via apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. You'll need to be a Prime member to take full advantage of their features but at these prices, it would almost be rude not to buy one.

With the Christmas sales now full swing, we'll be keeping a close eye out for the best tablet deals. Most of the best Amazon Echo deals are still live, too.

