Klipsch and Onkyo's new Flexus soundbars, subwoofer and speakers are available to order now in the UK

As we reported back in April, American audio brand Klipsch and Japanese audio brand Onkyo have joined forces to create the Flexus line of soundbars, wireless surround speakers and subwoofers. If you've been eagerly awaiting this release, then we're pleased to say the wait is finally over, as the modular soundbar system is now available to purchase in the UK through Henley Audio, with prices ranging from £279 to £449 depending on the component.

Klipsch is currently offering two soundbars, one subwoofer and one set of wireless surrounds; so it's not what we'd consider to be particularly deep levels of customisation, but the option is nice to have nonetheless. You can choose between the Flexus Core 100 for £359 / $349 or the Flexus Core 200 for £449 / $499. The former is a 2.1-channel soundbar with support for visualised Dolby Atmos, while the latter is a 3.1.2-channel bar with full support for Dolby Atmos via the upward-firing speakers.

You could, of course, stop there and just use the Flexus core as a solitary soundbar, but Klipsch is highlighting the Flexus series as a "versatile 'à la carte' audio system that can be tailored to individual requirements". This means it can be paired with the Flexus Sub 100 (£329 / $299) for enhanced bass and the Flexus Surround 100 (£279 / $249) for a wider and more cohesive surround sound effect.

So if you were after the full package including the more expensive Flexus Core 200, you're looking at spending £1051 / $1047. This places it between the JBL Bar 1300 and Yamaha True X Soundbar System, both of which earned four stars. It is, however, much cheaper than the Samsung Q990D, which retails for £1699 / $1400.

If this soundbar system has caught your eye, then you can find it on Henley Audio's website, with each module listed separately. Currently, there is no option to buy it all together, so make sure to add each component to your basket if you want the full system.

