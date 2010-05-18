Anyone who buys a KEF KHT7005 (£799) or KHT8005 (£999) surround sound system will get a full refund if they correctly predict the results of England's group stage games. The three England group stage games are:

June 12th: England vs USA

June 18th: England vs Algeria

June 23th: England vs Slovenia

To qualify for a full refund, all you have to do is send in your score predictions for the three games, together with proof of purchase, to arrive at KEF's offices by June 11th, the day before the England/USA game.

Purchases must be made between May 18th and June 11th, 2010; any before that do not qualify.

Entries should be sent to:

KEF World Cup Promotion,

KEF Audio,

Eccleston Road,

Tovil,

Maidstone,

Kent ME15 6QP

