With summer (hopefully) just around the corner, JVC has launched its new portable Bluetooth speaker for those of you looking to take your music out and about in the sunshine.

Near Field Communications (NFC) for "easy set up", a passive radiator unit and an aluminium frame design are among the features of the Japanese firm's new SP-ABT1 speaker.

According to JVC, the 4mm-thick aluminium frame can also serve as a carrying handle and its design is "compact enough to fit any space" – letting you use it in the home or outdoors.

Its passive radiator unit is designed to offer "powerful bass for [the speaker's] small size", while the built-in rechargeable battery will give a claimed 10 hours of continuous playback.

NFC technology will let you pair the new SP-ABT1 speaker with a wide range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and PCs. And it comes with a microphone for hands-free calls.

The SP-ABT1 comes in three colours – black, white and orange. The JVC shop currently lists it as being "available again soon", and you can expect to pay £80 to get your hands on it.

by Pete Hayman

