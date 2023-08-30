JBL’s PartyBox Ultimate combines Dolby Atmos, hi-res audio and serious power in one crazy package

If you’re going to throw a serious party then you need a serious wireless speaker that’s up for the challenge. And JBL thinks it has just the right product for the job in the shape of its new PartyBox Ultimate.

Having Ultimate in the name hints that the JBL means business, and this is reflected in the speaker’s specification sheet. The PartyBox uses dual tweeters, twin midrange drivers and a pair of hefty 23cm (9in) woofers. And it puts on its very own light show that synchronises with your music to really hammer home your party playlist.

Connectivity comes in the shape of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth (the speaker is also LE ready) – and you will need wi-fi (and an appropriate streaming subscription) to take advantage of the the speaker’s virtual Dolby Atmos capabilities.

Unsure whether the 1100 watts of power from one JBL PartyBox Ultimate will provide enough grunt? You can always sync two together and double-down on the party vibe with a bigger sound stage.

You use the JBL One app to control music playback and EQ settings, and to customise the colours and patterns used for the light show. JBL’s PartyPad adds an extra dimension of control as it lets you add DJ-style sound effects with a tap, hold, or slide of your fingers.

The speaker can even self-tune for the space you are using it in. It does this every time you turn it on so you know you’re getting the best balance of sound for your surroundings every time.

JBL has also thought about the more practical side of owning a big party speaker, equipping the PartyBox Ultimate with a carry handle, wheels, and a separate compartment to store your power cable when it’s not in use.

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate goes on sale from 31st August for £1300 / €1500.

