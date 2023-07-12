I've lived with the Cambridge Audio Evo hi-fi system and you shouldn't miss this mega £300 off Prime Day deal

Looking for a neat, all-in-one streaming system that also looks good in your home? The Cambridge Audio Evo 75 won us over with its good looks ever since it landed in our listening rooms, impressing us even more with great sound and even greater versatility to get a five-star review.

In fact, I enjoyed it using it (and looking at its sleek design) so much during the review period, that I was lucky enough to take it home and live with it for a few months. That's why I can personally attest to just how easy it is to use, how neatly it blends in with even my mismatched furniture, and how well it performs in a small room with small speakers, and even in a laptop-based headphone setup (as pictured above).

The Evo 75 is also now available at a fantastic Prime Day deal: originally tested at £1799, the unit's RRP has now been slashed by a significant £300, with the just-add-speakers Evo 75 now available for just £1499 at Richer Sounds. That's a pretty great deal in my books, as the wealth of connections and streaming features the Evo 75 packs into its form, including 75W-per-channel amplification, is incredibly convenient.

I've used the Evo 75 at home in two ways: hooked up to my 4K TV using the HDMI ARC input and then connected to a pair of Mission speakers in the living room; and also in a desktop streaming DAC configuration in my home office, connected to my MacBook Pro and a pair of Shure SRH1540 over-ears headphones plugged in. In both formats, the Evo 75 was supremely easy to use with the StreamMagic app (and on-unit dials) and delivered such a hugely enjoyable, expansive and expressive sound, whether I was watching a 4K BBC David Attenborough documentary or listening to my Tidal/Apple Music/Qobuz playlists.

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 was £1799 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds exciting. Partner it with a good pair of speakers and you've got an excellent, modern streaming system – and at even better value with this deal.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

At the heart of the Evo 75 lies Cambridge Audio's bespoke StreamMagic platform, which opens up a portal to all the popular streaming services using the accompanying app. AirPlay 2, Chromecast and aptX HD Bluetooth are also on board, as is DLAN compatibility so you can stream hi-res files from your digital music library from a laptop, NAS or music server.

While not as fully furnished as the bigger brother Evo 150 (which packs in an MM phono stage, balanced XLR and a second pair of speaker terminals), the Evo 75 still offers ample analogue and digital connections to plug in a CD player or a turntable with a phono stage already built in, like the Rega Planar 1 Plus. You can give your TV sound an almighty boost thanks to the optical and HDMI ARC, too.

The large full-colour display and swappable wooden side panels show off Evo 75's classy mix of modern and timeless retro design – an aesthetic that blends in regardless of your interior house style. Meanwhile, the 75-watt of power per channel delivers plenty of wallop alongside dynamic prowess, punctual rhythms and insightful detail resolution. It goes loud when needed, but also performs well enough at low volume when watching telly late at night.

We said in our review: "There are now many streaming hi-fi products that sound great, look superb or are pleasant to use, but not many manage to nail all three as convincingly as the Cambridge Audio Evo 75." Marrying ultimate convenience with great performance is no mean feat, and this unit is worth serious consideration at this excellent discounted price. Hurry though, this deal might end tonight!

MORE:

Read our Cambridge Audio Evo 75 review

Best Prime Day hi-fi deals 2023 – fantastic prices on five-star gear

Forget Prime Day, I've found the 12 best non-Amazon hi-fi deals that are worth your time