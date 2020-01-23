It's Mega Movie Week! Buy 4K films from £2.99 on iTunes, Sky and Amazon

Christmas is over, New Year is done, but help is at hand to see us through the rest of the winter. It's Mega Movie Week 2020, and that means 4K films to download and keep, all for nothing but pocket change.

Head over to the iTunes Store, Rakuten, Chili, Sky Store, Google Play Movies & Film, Prime Video, BT and more and you'll find movie deals for as little as £2.99 up until the end of 26th January 2020. Yes, our weekend plans have just changed too.

Mega Movie Week is organised by Digital Entertainment Group Europe (DEGE) and the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and began in 2019 as a drive to bring lapsed digital film customers to the market.

Whatever your opinions on ownership vs rental, it's a good opportunity to grab one or two permanents for your digital collection. We can't always rely on our streaming services to have what we want, and certainly not at such knock-down prices.

There's everything from classics to new releases in 4K HDR and HD as well. Naturally, there's plenty to sift through, so we've saved you some time by picking out a few stone cold 4K bargains on superb films below.

We've included links to iTunes and Prime Video where available as, generally, these were the stores with the best resolution and prices but, if there's something specific that you're after, then make sure to shop around.

4K films for £2.99

Spider-Man: Homecoming 4K - iTunes

Spiderman into the Spiderverse 4K - Prime iTunes

Blade Runner 2049 4K - Prime| iTunes

Mortal Engines 4K - iTunes

The Princess Bride 4K - iTunes

The Deer Hunter 4K - Prime| iTunes

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 4K - iTunes

Saving Private Ryan 4K - iTunes

First Man 4K - Prime | iTunes

Ghost in the Shell 4K - iTunes

Zombieland 4K - iTunes

Jumanji 4K - iTunes

Junanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K - iTunes

Bad Boys 4K - Prime | iTunes

Downsizing 4K - iTunes

Sicario 4K - iTunes

Hotel Transylvania 4K - Prime | iTunes

Star Trek Beyond 4K - iTunes

Star Trek Into Darkness 4K - iTunes

Baby Driver 4K - Prime | iTunes

Ghostbusters 4K - Prime | iTunes

American Psycho 4K - iTunes

Labyrinth 4K - Prime | iTunes

The Hunger Games 4K - iTunes

Straight Outta Compton 4K - Prime | iTunes

Scarface 4K - iTunes

E.T. 4K - Prime





4K films for £3.99

The Favourite 4K - iTunes

Bad Times at El Royale 4K - iTunes

Prometheus 4K - iTunes

Alien 4K - iTunes

Predator 4K - iTunes

Predator 2 4K - iTunes

Die Hard 4K - iTunes

Die Hard 2 4K - iTunes

Die Hard 4.0 4K - iTunes

Can you ever forgive me? 4K - iTunes

4K films for £4.99

Bumblebee 4K - iTunes

Hellboy 4K - iTunes

John Wick 3 4K - iTunes

Pet Sematary 4K - iTunes

Kingsman: The Secret Service 4K - iTunes

Silence of the Lambs 4K - iTunes

Schindler's List 4K - iTunes

Groundhog Day 4K - iTunes

Philadelphia 4K - iTunes

4K films for £5.99