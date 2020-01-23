It's Mega Movie Week! Buy 4K films from £2.99 on iTunes, Sky and Amazon

Christmas is over, New Year is done, but help is at hand to see us through the rest of the winter. It's Mega Movie Week 2020, and that means 4K films to download and keep, all for nothing but pocket change.
Head over to the iTunes Store, Rakuten, Chili, Sky Store, Google Play Movies & Film, Prime Video, BT and more and you'll find movie deals for as little as £2.99 up until the end of 26th January 2020. Yes, our weekend plans have just changed too.
Mega Movie Week is organised by Digital Entertainment Group Europe (DEGE) and the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and began in 2019 as a drive to bring lapsed digital film customers to the market.
Whatever your opinions on ownership vs rental, it's a good opportunity to grab one or two permanents for your digital collection. We can't always rely on our streaming services to have what we want, and certainly not at such knock-down prices.
There's everything from classics to new releases in 4K HDR and HD as well. Naturally, there's plenty to sift through, so we've saved you some time by picking out a few stone cold 4K bargains on superb films below.
We've included links to iTunes and Prime Video where available as, generally, these were the stores with the best resolution and prices but, if there's something specific that you're after, then make sure to shop around.
4K films for £2.99
- Spider-Man: Homecoming 4K - iTunes
- Spiderman into the Spiderverse 4K - Prime iTunes
- Blade Runner 2049 4K - Prime| iTunes
- Mortal Engines 4K - iTunes
- The Princess Bride 4K - iTunes
- The Deer Hunter 4K - Prime| iTunes
- How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 4K - iTunes
- Saving Private Ryan 4K - iTunes
- First Man 4K - Prime | iTunes
- Ghost in the Shell 4K - iTunes
- Zombieland 4K - iTunes
- Jumanji 4K - iTunes
- Junanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K - iTunes
- Bad Boys 4K - Prime | iTunes
- Downsizing 4K - iTunes
- Sicario 4K - iTunes
- Hotel Transylvania 4K - Prime | iTunes
- Star Trek Beyond 4K - iTunes
- Star Trek Into Darkness 4K - iTunes
- Baby Driver 4K - Prime | iTunes
- Ghostbusters 4K - Prime | iTunes
- American Psycho 4K - iTunes
- Labyrinth 4K - Prime | iTunes
- The Hunger Games 4K - iTunes
- Straight Outta Compton 4K - Prime | iTunes
- Scarface 4K - iTunes
- E.T. 4K - Prime
4K films for £3.99
- The Favourite 4K - iTunes
- Bad Times at El Royale 4K - iTunes
- Prometheus 4K - iTunes
- Alien 4K - iTunes
- Predator 4K - iTunes
- Predator 2 4K - iTunes
- Die Hard 4K - iTunes
- Die Hard 2 4K - iTunes
- Die Hard 4.0 4K - iTunes
- Can you ever forgive me? 4K - iTunes
4K films for £4.99
- Bumblebee 4K - iTunes
- Hellboy 4K - iTunes
- John Wick 3 4K - iTunes
- Pet Sematary 4K - iTunes
- Kingsman: The Secret Service 4K - iTunes
- Silence of the Lambs 4K - iTunes
- Schindler's List 4K - iTunes
- Groundhog Day 4K - iTunes
- Philadelphia 4K - iTunes
4K films for £5.99
- Spiderman: Far from Home 4K - Prime | iTunes
- Rocketman 4K - iTunes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 4K - Prime | iTunes
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix 4K - iTunes
- Alita: Battle Angel 4K - iTunes
- Jack Reacher 4K - iTunes