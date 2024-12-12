It's a Christmas miracle! Sony XM5 wireless earbuds have plunged even further to a record low price

Here's something we didn't expect. We very much thought that the lowest-ever price we'd seen so far on the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 – this £175 deal at Amazon – couldn't be bettered. But we were so wrong. We've just spotted that you can buy the five-star Sony XM5 for an even better deal price of just £159 at EE – that's a huge £100 saving over the original RRP and £16 cheaper than during the Black Friday sales, making this truly one of the best bargains of the year.

The XM5 are our favourite wireless earbuds by far for their stunning sound quality, so seeing the price plunge so far – especially this close to Christmas – feels like too good an opportunity to miss.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds lowest ever price

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winners Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £159 at EE (save £100)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals are capable of reaching their sonic heights, and are now astonishing value with this lowest-ever price. This deal is on all three (black, silver and smokey pink) finishes.



Previous lowest price: £175

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the superb, Award-winning WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible so you change volume and sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we really are scratching our heads trying to come up with a finer-sounding alternative.

With this unprecedented price drop to just £159 at EE, they're the ultimate choice for those looking for a premium wireless earbuds experience (without having to pay full price!) We're not sure how long this deal will last, so if the Sonys are on your or someone else's Christmas wishlist, we wouldn't hesitate too long...

