Is an M2-powered iPad Pro on the way this year?

Apple will apparently launch a new iPad Pro towards the end of this year – and it will feature the rumoured M2 chipset, one analyst predicts.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reckons the new Pro will land sometime between September and November. The as-yet-unannounced M2 chipset will come as standard, he thinks, following on from the current generation's M1.

MagSafe charging is also thought to be on board. MagSafe is Apple's magnetic technology, which started life on its laptops – the magnetic connection would come unattached from the device fairly easily, stopping the laptop from being dragged onto the floor should someone trip over your charging cable. It has since found a new lease of life as a way of attaching accessories such as chargers to Apple's iPhones.

Gurman – along with other analysts – previously predicted that the next iPad Pro will offer wireless charging. He also said it will have a glass back, though other sources say this has been abandoned in favour of an aluminium back with a glass Apple logo instead.

The iPad Pro had its last major upgrade in 2018, with the introduction of harder corners, an edge-to-edge display and a USB-C port. The most recent model came out last year, and earned five stars in our review.

If a new model does launch between September and November, Apple will repeat the same timeframe from last model to this one. Which lends more credence to the usually reliable Gurman's predictions.

Not much is known about the rumoured M2 chipset, but expect it to be faster than the current-gen M1.

