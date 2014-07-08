Previous rumours of the Apple iPhone 6 sporting a sapphire glass screen have been all but confirmed by a video leak that has appeared online.

MORE: iPhone 6: release date, news and rumours

The video in question – posted on French website nowhereelse.fr – depicts a 4.7-inch screen being bent in a way that would make current iPhone models wince.

It suggests that the materials used are likely to be stronger than the current Gorilla Glass used in the iPhone 5S, and will be able to bend, much like the LG Flex.

However, given the strength of rumours of a 5.5-inch iPhone 6, it seems odd that this variant wasn't shown off in the video as well.

The iPhone 6 is expected to come with Apple's 64-bit, A7 chip and 128GB of built-in storage. September 19th still seems many analysts most popular release date for the new iPhone.

MORE: iOS 8: everything you need to know

MORE: Best smartphones to buy in 2014

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+