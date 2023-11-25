I review headphones for a living and these surprise Black Friday deals blew me away

I’ve been covering Black Friday deals since day one In that time, I’ve seen so many deals come and go that you’d think I’d seen it all. But that‘s not true.

Every year there are fantastic savings that really catch the eye. You know, the ones that raise an eyebrow and have you contemplating buying something just because there’s an outstanding saving to be made.

For example, this year I’d put £200 off the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 in there and £1700 off LG’s 65-inch G2 OLED from 2022 as just two examples that jumped out for me. On this page, however, I’m focusing my attention on three headphone deals that really caught my eye. Expect everything a ridiculous saving on a recent What Hi-Fi Awards winner and a big chunk of money off a quality pair of audiophile over-ears.

Perhaps there’s a saving here that’s just too good to turn down…

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

When it comes to premium wireless, over-ear, ANC headphones, the Sennheisers aren't short of rivals. However, even during Black Friday, they're all still significantly more expensive. The Sony WH-1000XM5, for example, are still £59 more and the Sennheiser's have them beat for battery life with a whopping 60 hours (vs 30hrs with the Sonys). In our Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones review we also praised their "clean, neutral and musical sound", so if your budget can't stretch to the XM5 then I think the Sennheisers are more than adequate replacement, especially at this price.

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 headphones have reached a new low price thanks to the latest Black Friday discounts hitting a range of our favourite products. The headphones were awarded a five-star review for their great sound, comprehensive feature set and mega battery life. Get your hands on the Copper Black finish while they remain at their lowest price ever.

Focal Elegia

(Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of five-star headphones with discounts at this time of the year, but this doesn't mean you should automatically write off four-star pairs. Just look at the savings that can be made on the Focal Elegia, for example. These audiophile headphones have a huge price drop which in my eyes makes for a fantastic purchase. You get a classy design, fantastic Focal build quality, portability, comfort and, in the words of our Focal Elegia review, "a spacious, sophisticated sound".

Focal Elegia was £799 now £349 (save £450)

We're astonished that a pair of headphones are enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be.

Rode NTH-100

(Image credit: Future)

One of the surprise headphone packages of the past 12 months, the Rode NTH-100 not only bagged a five-star rating thanks, in part, to their "eloquent revealing sound", but were recently crowned Product of the Year in the wired headphones category at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards. And now, thanks to a surprise Black Friday deal, they're better than half-price! It's not often we see such huge shifts in price over Black Friday so you shouldn't waste any time picking up a pair of these brilliant over-ears if they fit the bill.

