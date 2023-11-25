My favourite Black Friday hi-fi deal is gone, but this similar one's better anyway

My favourite music streamer deal of the Black Friday sales season has been the Cambridge CXN V2 for £599, but that is sadly now out of stock and I wouldn't be surprised if this admittedly better deal headed the same way. The deal in question: the Arcam ST60 for £649 at Peter Tyson thanks to a £650 discount making it half price. Looking for a tremendous-value mid-range streamer to smarten up your hi-fi? Consider it found.

The Arcam ST60 won What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2022 and 2021 as the 'Best music streamer £1000-£1500', the price category above that of the CXN V2. So considering the superior-sounding Arcam is only £50 more than the out-of-stock CXN this Black Friday, it isn't only an arguably better deal but also perhaps the music streamer bargain of the year.

Arcam ST60 streamer was £1299 now £650 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

This former What Hi-Fi? Award winner is a steal with £650 off its RRP. The ST60 is a stellar choice for its clear, full-bodied presentation, detailed, dynamic sound, and strong streaming support that includes wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP playback and extensive connectivity. A superb discount that you don't want to miss.



Price check: £1299 @ Premium Sound and AudioT

This deal beats the ST60's previous best low price of £799 at the same retailer during the Prime Day 2 sales back in October. We didn't think that price could be beaten, but it has and we'd urge anyone in the market for a talented, well-equipped network streamer to read our five-star Arcam ST60 review and consider introducing it to their system.

The Peter Tyson website notes that stock is due in 'late November' and so should be replenished any day now.

So, what's so good about it? Firstly, the ST60 ticks several of the many (many) streaming feature boxes, including AirPlay 2, GoogleCast and UPnP, so you can wirelessly stream music from a streaming service (Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Deezer or whatever) or files stored on your network, with audio support up to 32-bit/192kHz and including MQA. Internet radio is also readily accessible via the app, although this is the only area that could be more streamlined.

Ample physical connections are onboard too – optical, coaxial and USB inputs, plus coaxial, optical, line-level RCA and balanced XLR outputs.

But while the Arcam is one well-spec'd machine, its sound performance is where it really impresses. In our review, we described it as "self-assured in its delivery – big, full, solid and expressive".

Basslines are muscular while high frequencies are nicely textured. We found the ST60's full-bodied delivery satisfyingly enjoyable, with a rhythmically engaging and dynamically subtle sound that's able to keep our attention rapt to whatever music we're listening to.

It's worth noting that Arcam recently introduced a ST5 music streamer at £799, but we recently tested it and it's fair to say that, unlike its new amplifiers, it didn't blow us away. While a few years old now, the ST60 is the better product and we can wholeheartedly recommend it for £650 at Peter Tyson.

