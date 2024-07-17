I listen to this cheap Bluetooth speaker every day, and now it’s 20% off for Prime Day

I'll let you in on a little secret. The one piece of kit that gets more play out of any other speaker in my house is this budget portable Bluetooth speaker that you may never have heard of. Tribit has a range of Bluetooth speakers in various sizes, but it's the smallest, unassuming and most affordable Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 that not only received a five-star review when we tested it, but I've also been using it at home for over a year now.

The speaker usually retails at £60, but it's now available for £48 at Amazon thanks to Prime Day, that's a 20% saving that makes this cheap Bluetooth speaker even better value than before. If you're on the hunt for a small, friendly portable Bluetooth speaker without breaking the bank, this deal is for you.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 was £60 now £48 at Amazon (save £12)

This adorable yet sonically significant five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 has been reduced by £12 and remains a steal. It's a dinky but powerful speaker with 12 hours of battery life, an IP67 water-proof rating and is ultra-portable. A palm-sized speaker that punches well above its weight. Deal on black finish only.

Five stars

Why this Tribit, when plenty of five-star alternatives from JBL, Ultimate Ears and B&O exist? Because I needed a small and durable wireless companion to live in my bathroom, and this tiny, rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker can easily hold its own with the big-name class leaders when it comes to battery life, features, ease of use and clear sound.

For about 20 minutes every day, this little Micro 2 connects readily to my phone (which it remembers every time, even though my phone is connected to a dozen other Bluetooth devices), there's never any hiccups in streaming podcasts and music, and it's supremely easy to use thanks to big, responsive buttons. It lasts for ages; the 12-hour battery life is fantastic and I only have to charge it once a month with a USB-C cable. Its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating means it can survive a trip to the garden, a sudden downpour, and sitting in a humid room with regular splashes from the shower.

The Tribit has never faltered in my experience, and while alternatives like the JBL Go 4 are cuter, cheaper and smaller, the Stormbox Micro 2's durable fabric cover and rubberised back feel reassuring. It's also small enough to perch at the corner of kitchen counters, desks and bathtubs, and easy to move around considering it fits in the palm of my hand.

Most importantly: it sounds really good. You get a clear and powerful sound from such a small speaker, and it pushes the mids forward in a pleasing manner so you can hear voices without having to whack up the volume too high – that's good news when I'm trying to catch up on my podcasts every morning. It's punchy and weighty with music, and never sounds boomy or too bright – quite an achievement for a budget unit. It's a fun-sounding speaker that can be enjoyed by all, and its wallet-friendly price and small size make it hugely appealing. With £12 off its price in this Amazon Prime Day deal, it's even better value than before – definitely worth checking out.

