Hurry! WiiM’s five-star Pro Plus streamer drops to £169 – a brilliant Prime Day hi-fi deal that's not on Amazon

In the market for a compact music streamer? You’re in luck. WiiM’s Pro Plus music streamer – a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning product – is back to its lowest price ever. However, you won't find this deal as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event where it is currently on offer for £175. You can nab it even cheaper at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, where it's now just £169.

This £50 saving matches its previous lowest-ever price from the summer, making it a good time to consider this compact streamer if you missed out the first time around.

As for why you might want to consider pulling the trigger? In our WiiM Pro Plus review , we found the WiiM Pro Plus to be an impressive performer, especially given its price point. It delivers a detailed, expressive, and organised sound that belies its relatively modest cost, while serving up a well-defined and detailed soundstage.

Another standout feature of the Pro Plus, is its versatility. It offers a range of connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. The streamer is compatible with popular services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, and more, making it a flexible choice for various streaming preferences.

The WiiM Pro Plus also impresses with its control app – an area where budget streamers often fall short. We find the app to be intuitive, stable, and well designed, enhancing the overall user experience. Under the hood, there is an AKM 4493SEQ DAC (capable of handling files up to 32-bit/768kHz), which allows it to make the most of high-resolution audio files. It also offers a range of digital and analogue inputs and outputs, so it can integrate easily with various audio setups without any hassle.

In our testing, we noted that while the Pro Plus isn't the most muscular-sounding device, it handles rhythms well and presents a unified, well-integrated frequency range. Its performance across different file types and resolutions is consistently good, showing a forgiving nature with lower-quality sources while still shining with high-resolution files, making it suitable for most listening situations – and all while taking up hardly any room.

We feel the WiiM Pro Plus represents good value at its full asking price, especially for those new to streaming or looking to upgrade on a budget. As we conclude in our review, "If you want to do better than this, it's going to cost you quite a lot more money."

So, with this new £169 price tag, we definitely recommend taking advantage while it lasts.

