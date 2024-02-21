Hurry! The five-star Audio Pro Addon C5A multiroom speaker's price has crashed on Amazon

Audio Pro's range of multiroom speakers continues to impress, and you can get in on the action for less than ever thanks to this stellar deal.

The brand's Addon C5A smart speaker is down to a new lowest price over on Amazon, just £110 thanks to a 63% drop in price. That's a lot of speaker for the money!

We tested the Addon C5A at £249, awarding it the full five stars for its excellent sound, build, and features. As you can imagine, we only recommend checking out this deal even more at such a reduced price.

Audio Pro Addon C5A Multiroom Smart Speaker was £300 now £110 (save £190)

Audio Pro's Addon C5A is an excellent, five-star speaker that builds on the success of its predecessor, the C5. We tested it out at £249 and were impressed then, so it's no surprise we're excited to see it drop to just £110 – less than half of the old price.

The 'A' added to the end of the C5A model number refers to the on-board Alexa voice control functionality which has been added since the previous model, the Addon C5.

Like its predecessor, the C5A features a 10cm woofer flanked by a pair of 18mm tweeters. We were impressed with the level of bass provided by units of this size and found the overall highlight to be the speaker's level of expression and detail.

The speaker's front panel features buttons for source selection which include wi-fi, Bluetooth, aux, and line-in. It's also where you'll find volume control, buttons for four presets, and the 3.5mm analogue input. On the rear of the speaker, there's an RCA input, subwoofer out, USB charging point, and Ethernet terminal.

Now available for just £110 on Amazon, there's never been a better time to get your hands on Audio Pro's excellent C5A.



MORE:

Read our full Audio Pro Addon C5A review

Best wireless speakers: tried and tested by our expert team

Find out what to expect from the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024