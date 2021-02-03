Hurry! Buy a TV at Currys and get a Roku Premiere 4K streaming stick for just £10

There are a number of Roku deals vying for your attention right now, but this one caught our eye. Currys PC World is offering the Roku Premiere 4K streaming stick (normally £40) for only £10 when you buy any TV.

To redeem the offer, simply add a Roku Premiere and any TV to your basket and enter the promo code ROKU10 at checkout. If you're in the market for a 4K TV and a 4K streaming stick, this deal's a win-win.

Roku Premiere 4K streaming stick £40 £10 at Currys

About to buy a TV from Currys PC World? Good news: from now until 16th March you can add a Roku Premiere to your basket for an extra tenner. That's 75% off the stick's £40 RRP. Simply enter the promo code ROKU10 to grab the discount. View Deal

There's a lot to like about the Roku Premiere. It serves up access to streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Now TV and Spotify.

Naturally you'll need to subscribe to any paid service you want to watch but the choice is impressive. It's also worth noting that Roku now provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free.

You'll also enjoy DTS audio support, easy set-up, plenty of connectivity and effortless voice-control.

It's not perfect. But for the money – it's currently reduced from £40 to £30 at selected stores – the Roku Premiere is a tempting buy. Now that it can be had for just £10 with any TV at Currys PC World, it's a serious bargain.

In the market for other affordable ways to upgrade your home entertainment? Take a look at our pick of the best Roku TV and Roku sticks deals and best TV deals.

