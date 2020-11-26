Huge Black Friday TV deal: get a 65-inch Samsung TV for just £499

When it comes bringing the cinema experience home, there's no substitute for size. Typically, though, very big screens command very big prices. Not so the Samsung UE65TU7020, which can now be snapped up for just £499 in the Currys Black Friday sale.

We've not tested this model at this specific size, but we liked the 43-inch version of the TU7020 so much that we bestowed upon it a five-star rating. At 65 inches, the UE65TU7020 is vastly bigger but not actually much more expensive.

Samsung UE65TU7020 65-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Currys

Looking to buy a big TV with a limited budget? You could take a chance on a no-name set, or you could buy a Samsung. The 65-inch TU7020 is available for less than £500 in the Black Friday sales. It's a 4K LCD model that supports various HDR formats and packs every app you could possibly need into its excellent operating system.View Deal

There are obviously limits to what you can expect from a big TV costing as little as this, but you might be surprised by the completeness of the UE65TU7020 package.

This is a 4K LCD set that supports HDR10, HLG and Samsung's own HDR10+ format. It's also got the same Tizen operating system as Samsung's flagship sets, which means the TU7020 is going to be lovely to use and absolutely packed with streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and a whole lot more.

There are just two HDMI sockets, which is something to bear in mind if you've got lots of sources, but one of those sockets does support eARC for the connection of a compatible soundbar.

All in all, this looks like terrific value for money.

