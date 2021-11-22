Brilliant Black Friday earbuds deal saves you 43% on brand-new Shure Aonic 215

As serious-looking true wireless earbuds go, Shure's newly launched second-gen. Aonic 215 have got game – and the 'clear' colourway (our favourite) is now discounted by £77 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That's right, their previous asking price of £179 has been slashed to just £102 for Black Friday.

Shure AONIC 215 (2nd gen) earbuds £179 Shure AONIC 215 (2nd gen) earbuds £179 £102 at Amazon (save £77)

A 43% saving on Shure's updated Aonic buds, now with IPX4 water-resistance, on-ear control functionality, app support, four beam-forming mics and EQ optimisation. A great price on what is some serious wireless earbuds technology.



Shure's latest 215 proposition is not be confused with the inaugural Aonic 215, the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds. This second-generation model, which only launched a couple of months ago, has been given a raft of new features.

First up, they are now both sweat- and water-resistant. The IPX4 rating means they can survive being splashed with water, so they shouldn't have any problems surviving the elements or a sweaty exercise session.

Next up, an equaliser. You can choose from preset modes, or fine-tune the sound by creating your own custom EQ and loading it via the ShurePlus Play app.

Handsfree calls now come in stereo, or you can choose to only listen through the left or right earbud. Your voice should sound clearer too, thanks to the inclusion of four beam-forming microphones.

They now have on-bud volume controls and a mute button, and you can customise all the buttons' functions within the app to suit your needs.

Lastly, they automatically power on when taken out of the case, so you don't have to press a power button.

As with the original Aonic 215, there's a detachable wireless module (so they can work as wireless or wired headphones, you just have to buy the cable separately for £34) and you'll get a 32-hour total battery life.

It's not a Shure model we've had the pleasure of testing (yet), but our experience with the brand's headphones over the years has been hugely positive (as our raft of Shure reviews can attest to). Shure has a good track record for developing great-sounding pairs, so we would only hope (and expect) the 215 to keep that up.

Our advice? It's a lot of true wireless tech, features and battery life for the money.

