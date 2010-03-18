The retailer has a number of sub-£100 deals on offer: the Pioneer BDP-120 at £99.95, and Samsung BDP-1580 at £79.95.

The Award-winning Sony BDP-S760, our 2009 Blu-ray player Product of the Year, is now £299.95 (a £100 saving), and you can pick up the LG BD360 for £119.95 or Philips BDP-7500 for £199.95.

If it's a complete Blu-ray system you want, there's a choice of two at £349.95: the LG HB354BS, or Pioneer BCSFS500. Both are 2.1 set-ups with amplification and speakers included.

For these and other offers head on over to the Richer Sounds website.

