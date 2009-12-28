Buy any item advertised on its Special Offers page online and a further 10% will be deducted from the price at checkout.

So for example you can pick up a pair of Dali Ikon 1 speakers, on offer at £399, for £359.10 saving yourself £40.

Or an Onkyo/Tannoy hi-fi package – the Onkyo A-5VL amp + C-S5VL CD player + Tannoy Mercury F1 speakers – is further reduced from £599 to £539.10.

Alternatively you can save an additional £119 on a Carat hi-fi system – Carat A57 amp + T57 tuner + C57 CD player – which is now reduced to £1,007.30.

Or how about an Exposure 3010S stereo amp for £675 (saving £75) and an Exposure 3010S CD player for the same price?

Home cinema fans can get a Pioneer BDP-120 Blu-ray player in the sale for just £135, or a Tannoy Arena Highline 500 5.1 speaker system comprising four Tannoy 500 floorstanders, 500C centre speaker and Sunfire HRS8 subwoofer for £2385 (saving £265).

And there are some handy discounts on top-end projectors, with the Sony VPL-HW15 projector on offer at £1795.50 and the superb Marantz VP-15S1 at £3375 (we gave it five stars at £6000!).

For details of these and other offers, head over to The Home Cinema Centre website.

