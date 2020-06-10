Hot deal! Save on Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling cans, then here's a great deal on a good pair of Bose headphones. A number of retailers, notably Amazon, have dropped the price of the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in both the UK and US.

Bose 700 wireless £349.95 £299 at Amazon

This £299 offer has been around for a while now in the UK, but there's still a chance here to claim your Bose 700 headphones for less than the £349 RRP this week. And they are even cheaper at Peter Tyson, though you may have to wait a little longer for delivery as they're awaiting more stock.

Bose 700 wireless headphones $399 $299 at Amazon

It isn't often that we see deals on the Bose 700 headphones, so picking up the Arctic White cans for $100 less is a steal. If you're after the Triple Black color, you'll be looking at a $349 price tag.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 earned a positive review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, combined with upfront sound quality and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

About the only downside we could find was the price compared to their better-value (and better-sounding) Sony WH-1000XM3 rivals, so this deal is very welcome indeed.

