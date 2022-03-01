Honor Magic4 Pro is a 6.81-inch phone with HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced support

Smartphone brand Honor has just announced the global launch for the all-new Honor Magic4 Series, a line-up that includes its first flagship-level smartphone proposition alongside a smartwatch and earbuds.

The headline-grabber is the flagship new Magic4 Pro phone, which boasts an impressive triple camera combination (a 50MP wide camera, 50MP 122° ultra-wide snapper and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom, promising to enhance image sharpness and clarity by 160 per cent using Honor's Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography tech) plus the ability to deliver an industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps, for cinematic-level footage featuring Honor's Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects.

At Honor Magic4 Pro's beating heart is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm's newest flagship processor, promising to enhance CPU performance by 20 per cent, GPU performance by 30 per cent and AI capabilities by a whopping 300 per cent (yes, you read that correctly).

The device sports a 6.81-inch quad-curved display capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate plus, says Honor, 1.07 billion colours to deliver a certified HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced support.

Magic4 Pro also boasts 100W Honor SuperCharge tech that can apparently charge the phone from flat to full within 30 minutes (or 60 per cent in just 15 minutes) and the device is IP68 rated so it can be submerged in water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes and survive.

Honor Magic4 Pro will be available in multiple colourways, including black, cyan, gold, white, and orange.

The earbuds within Honor's new Magic4 Series are called the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro (below) and boast "fully developed AI Active Noise Cancelling technology and enhanced connectivity" plus another industry first: an innovative "body temperature measuring capability" to help users better monitor their health.

The Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone will be available from a variety of retailers in the UK and although pricing was initially announced at £899 (which is roughly $1200 or AU$1660) Honor has said this pricing is a guideline only, and that the official RRP is still yet to be confirmed.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro will come in two colours (white and grey) but pricing and availability will, says Honor, be shared at a later date.

