Hi-fi fans assemble! The price of this Award-winning Marantz stereo amp has crashed

If you're looking to get hold of an excellent stereo amplifier for less than £500, the Marantz PM6007 has been our pick of the bunch for many years. It's managed to keep its title for another year after winning at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

When we tested this amp, it just about snuck into the under-£500 category with a price tag of £499. Thankfully, the cost of a PM6007 has crept even lower over time and is currently priced at an enticing £325.

While it's not quite the lowest we've ever seen this Marantz amp go for, it's still an excellent deal and you may have to wait until Prime Day to see a better offer on a stereo amplifier.

Marantz PM6007 stereo amplifier was £499 now £325 at Amazon (save £152)

A seasoned Award winner, the Marantz PM6007 is our favourite amplifier below £500 and is all you could ever want from your first amp – well-built, nicely featured and entertaining to listen to. In our review, we called out its "Award-winning budget amp recipe", and nothing has come along to successfully challenge it yet.

In our review of the Marantz PM6007, we gave it five stars across the board for its features, sound, and build quality.

We describe its sound as being "smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness". Back when it cost £499, we said it was "about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price", so this statement is even more true today considering the price drop.

The amp offers 45 watts per channel and includes a range of inputs: two pairs of stereo RCA inputs, an MM phono input, a coaxial input, and an optical input. During testing, we were impressed by the performance of the amp's internal DAC, the headphone output, and the phono stage, with all three proving to be strong components.

It doesn't have a USB input or Bluetooth, however, Marantz added a subwoofer output on this model if you're looking to extend your low-end. The front panel of the PM6007 features a 6.3mm headphone jack and the usual equalisation, source selection, and volume controls you would expect to find.

The Marantz PM6007 stereo amplifier is available in black or silver; the black model costs £345, slightly more at the moment than the silver model which is priced at £325.

