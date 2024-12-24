Hi-fi Christmas deal: Cambridge Audio's five-star music streamer has £100 sliced off its price once again

If you're in the market for a new music streamer, then you're in luck: Cambridge Audio's five-star CXN100 can be yours with a £100 saving at Richer Sounds.

We've seen the CXN100 drop to £799 from its original £899 RRP before: just last month, in fact, during last month's Black Friday sales, but it went back up to full price shortly after. Thankfully, Richer Sounds has seen fit to slash £100 off the CXN100's price once again during the last week of 2024 – we don't know how long this deal will last, however, so don't hesitate long if you've had your heart set on bagging this excellent streamer for your home system.

Best Cambridge Audio CXN100 music streamer deal

Five stars Cambridge Audio CXN100 was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

A feature-packed performer with extensive streaming support and a sleek, minimalist build. The Cambridge CXN100 is slick to use, while its clear, expansive, detailed and controlled performance is hard to beat at this level. It was competitively priced already, but this £100 off deal makes it even better value.



The Cambridge Audio CXN100 is one of our favourite music streamers under £1000. The larger, colour screen-sporting sibling to the Award-winning MXN10, this step-up streamer offers support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, internet radio and Bluetooth, as well as wired and wi-fi network connectivity. Regarding physical connections, the CXN100 offers USB Type A and Type B inputs alongside the standard coaxial and optical options, plus optical, coaxial, balanced XLR and RCA outputs. That gives you plenty of different ways to play your music collection no matter where it's stored or streamed from.

The CXN100 is a sequel to the Award-winning CXN (V2) network player, and while external refinements aren't always easy to spot, there's been plenty of new internal wizardry to get this latest model sounding its best. Redesigned from the ground up, the CXN100 sports Cambridge's latest-gen streaming module and an ESS ES9028Q2M DAC for handling 32-bit/768kHz PCM, DSD512 and MQA files natively, not to mention uprated capacitors and op-amps in the post-DAC analogue stage built to reduce distortion and offer a better signal-to-noise ratio.

What this has all resulted in is a more sophisticated and refined sound that's open and expansive. Articulate and clear, the CXN100 oozes both competence and confidence, handling your tracks in a cool, collected manner without coming across as detached from the music being played. Riding the line between smoothness and bite, it's a balanced, precise and spacious performer that doesn't fall into that most dreaded trap: it's never boring to listen to.

Whether you're after a step up from the MXN10 or starting your streaming system from scratch, the CXN100 is an assured player that brings you all the streaming features you could hope for, along with a solid performance to match. If you missed its first deal during the Black Friday sales and are looking to spend some Christmas money on a hi-fi treat for yourself, then this £100 discount at Richer Sounds comes just at the right time.

