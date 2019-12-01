Here are the six best Cyber Monday TV deals available right now

Black Friday might have been and gone, but that doesn't mean all the TV deals have disappeared too. In fact, with Cyber Monday about to kick off, most of the best deals are still live.

Best of all, we've scoured the web to find the very best TVs at the very best prices. By scrolling down you won't see a near-endless list of TVs, but a cherry-picked selection of the best of the best deals available.

Whether it's a new OLED or traditional LCD TV you're after you can still make some great savings on a number of top televisions. We've found deals on all the usual suspects including LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic, and you'll find them all listed below on models ranging from 49in to 75in.

The 6 best Cyber Monday TV deals available right now

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £499 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49-inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1095 at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also already shed a huge £700 from its price since we tested it, making it a real tempter.View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1899 at John Lewis

This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £100 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1400. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV £1099 £799 at John Lewis

Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. It's just had yet another £100 discount, making it an even better buy.View Deal

Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K HDR TV £799 £659 (with voucher code) at PRC Direct

The 58in version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £659 it's a real belter. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (plus standard HDR10 and HLG, of course) combines with a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for an excellent, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal

Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for £2299 £1299 at Currys

This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and dropped a further £200 for Black Friday. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.View Deal

