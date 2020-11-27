Here are the 8 best Black Friday headphones deals live right now

Black Friday headphones deals are coming in thick and fast now that The Big (Fri)Day is here, but how do you sort the wheat from the chaff? You don't; we do. We've journeyed to the furthest corners of the internet and scoured the best headphones deals across the UK retailers to find you the very best headphones deals discounted for Black Friday 2020.

Below are eight of them, ranging from dirt-cheap Beats wireless earbuds to heavily discounted premium Sony noise-cancellers, so whether you're looking for a cheap pair to fling into a bag, a motivating gym or running companion, or something more serious to block out the world, there should be a deal for you here...

Best Black Friday headphones deals

Beats X wireless earbuds £110 £29.99 at John Lewis (save £80)

Bluetooth earphones don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, they’re an easy fit and the sound is decent. This huge price drop makes them far more attractive.View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £69 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of these on-ears under intense review.

Five starsView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC £330 £219 at Sevenoaks (save £111)

These superb Sony wireless over-ears may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is the lowest we've seen. Class-leading sound, excellent build and 30-hour battery life.

What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Sony WH-CH710N ANC £130 £79 at Amazon (save £51)

Can't afford the Sonys above? These midrange versions could be just the thing. Their noise-cancellation automatically adjusts based on how noisy your surroundings are, and their 35-hour battery life (with a one-hour replenishment from only a 10-minute charge) is impressive. We haven't reviewed these, but we like their predecessors.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Sevenoaks (save £81)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well and truly discounted. What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £140 £99 at John Lewis (save £41)

Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. Five starsView Deal

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £69.99 at Amazon (save £60)

In our five-star review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case. Five stars

View Deal

AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £55)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

