Have an older Sony TV? You might be about to lose Netflix

Sony has announced that Netflix will no longer be supported on its smart TVs and smart Blu-ray players released between 2011 and 2013 due to "technical limitations". Sony's statement says that Netflix has announced this, leading us to believe that the streaming platform decided to end support for these older Sony TVs and Blu-ray players.

This change will affect models in the HX, EX and W ranges, as well as the S995, X9005 and around 35 Blu-ray players (thanks to FlatpanelsHD for highlighting these). There hasn't been an exact switch-off date announced quite yet, but Netflix says that it's expected to be the end of February 2024. This comes after Netflix dropped support for many older Samsung, Panasonic and Sony TVs, as well as the PlayStation TV and PlayStation Vita handheld system in October of this year.

So what can you do if you want to keep watching Netflix? If you're in the market for a new TV, now might be the ideal time to upgrade, especially if you've been holding onto your TV for a decade. Panel technology and smart features have come a long way since then, and if you'd like to stick with Sony then you can use our best Sony TVs list as a great point of reference when shopping for a newer model.

However, if you're someone who wants to get the most out of your TV and doesn't want to replace your set just to regain access to Netflix, then you can instead opt for a media streamer. Some of our favourites include the Google Chromecast with Google TV and Apple TV 4K (2022), both of which will give you access to the latest streaming services with a much slicker interface.

