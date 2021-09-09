Harman Kardon sound system to feature in Renault Mégane E-Tech electric car

Harman Kardon has inked a deal with Renault to provide in-car audio systems. The first collaboration between the Samsung-owned hi-fi firm and French car maker will be the Renault Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric, due out next year.

There's no word on how long the partnership is for, but Harman describes this car as the "first step" in the collaboration, so presumably it's a multi-year deal.

According to Harman, the system's spatial arrangement and custom sound tuning mean precisely localised sound sources, creating the sensation of a bigger space. An algorithm equalises phase responses in the car to create a stable, well-defined, coherent sound image with stereo sound for all occupants, while Virtual Centre technology processes each speaker's audio signal to ensure the sweet spot is in just the right place.

Automatic level adjustment compensates for differences in sound intensity, so there will be no jarring even if you're going from dance to classical. Nine speakers and a sub provide 410W of power, while Harman's Externally Coupled Subwoofer technology reduces the sub's weight and volume without compromising performance.

Everyone in the car can tweak their individual audio stream, choosing between five presets: Studio, Concert, Immersion, Lounge and Club. And you don't have to worry about music being drowned out by the sound of the roaring engine – Harman's Vehicle Speed Compensation adjusts the music volume and tonal balance depending on the car's speed.

Harman's system will come as default on the top-line trim of the Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric, and as a premium option on the mid-level trim. Look out for it in 2022.

MORE:

Check out a rival: BMW iX is the first electric car to use Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Dome tweeters

Go behind the scenes with Bang & Olufsen and the Audi A8

And our Naim for Bentley premium audio system (2020 Bentley Flying Spur) review